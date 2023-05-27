A brilliant team effort helped Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 and gave them an entry into their second successive final. The defending champions posted a whopping total of 233/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of the magnificent 129-run knock from Shubman Gill. However, the second-half of the match was completely dominated by pacer Mohit Sharma, who took a five-wicket haul as MI were bundled out for 171. Out of the five wickets, the dismissal of batter Suryakumar Yadav turned out to be the game-changing moment for GT.

During the chase of 234, MI lost early wickets but Surya was standing strong for MI and brought up his half-century. However in the 15th over, he tried to play his iconic scoop shot off Mohit's delivery but failed to connect it as the ball rattled up the leg-stump. This dismissal left the entire MI camp, including Surya shattered as he stood there in disbelief and gave a disappointing look.

The dismissal that turned things back in Gujarat Titans' favour



Mohit Sharma now has three wickets as his side inch closer to victory #TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/vkEHXqZkV3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Gill extended his sensational run with a third century of the season as Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to storm into their second consecutive IPL final in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill's 60-ball 129 (7x4s, 10x6s) fired Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 and in reply, Mumbai Indians, struck by a string of injuries, went down fighting in Qualifier 2 with Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing the resistance.

Mohit Sharma, introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5, triggering a collapse as MI collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs.

Suryakumar and Cameron Green kept the scoreboard ticking with their fourth wicket stand that took MI past the 100-run mark in the 10th over, but in the 12th, Josh Little ended their resistance by cleaning up the Australian. Green struck four fours and two sixes in his 20-ball 30.

Suryakumar tried to take the game deep with 61 from 38 balls with seven fours and two sixes, but lost his leg stump while attempting to hit Mohit Sharma in the fine leg region.

(With PTI Inputs)