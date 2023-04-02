SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on last season's runners up Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH, who finished 8th last season under Kane Williamson's leadership, will look to kick-off life under new captain, Aiden Markram with a win. However, Markram will miss the first two games due to international commitments. In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the team. RR, on the other hand, managed to retain their core group of players from last season, including Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler and Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 2.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)