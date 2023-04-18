Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will both be looking to continue their winning run when they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday. Both sides registered wins over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous matches with the batsmen finding forms. While Harry Brook slammed the first century of IPL 2023 for SRH, MI found their heroes in Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who both played an impressive knock and led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, April 18.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7 PM).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)