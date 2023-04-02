Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Aiden Markram is their skipper for the season but he would be missing the first game and it will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will be leading the side in the opening encounter. Having won the title in 2016, SRH's biggest issue has been their captaincy, with Australian opener David Warner and charismatic New Zealand batter Kane Williamson having to pay the price for the team's debacle in the last two editions.

SRH have brought in India batter Mayank Agarwal to boost their top order, and in Harry Brook, they have signed one of the most exciting young players in the game.

The side would aim to break the jinx of finishing in the lower rung over the last couple of editions under new head coach Brian Lara. The Caribbean star has replaced Australian Tom Moody as head coach.

SRH will bat deep this season, with Mayank, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi making up the top order, while the middle order could feature Brook and Glenn Phillips, with Washington Sundar also in the mix.

SRH also have a strong fast-bowling attack. Apart from the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team also has Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi in the mix.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals:

Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

(With PTI Inputs)