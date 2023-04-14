The Aiden Markram-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) eye back-to-back wins as they take on the high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the road at the Eden Gardens on Friday. SRH strong on paper after some big buys like Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen at the auction. Boosted by the win, the 2016 champions would look to hold on to their winning momentum and give KKR a strong fight at home. However, with just one win in three outings so far, SRH haven't been on top of their powers.

Here's what we think could be SRH's playing XI against KKR:

Harry Brook was bought for a hefty sum by SRH, but the England batter is yet to fire on all cylinders. He opened the batting in the previous match, but failed to get going (13 off 14).

However, the management is likely to back him for another game. He will open the batting with Mayank Agarwal, who scored 21 off 20 balls in the previous match.

Rahul Tripathi will take on his former team, playing the role of holding the innings together in the middle overs. Tripathi is someone who can rotate the strike in the middle overs and land a counter-blow.

In the middle-order, captain Markram will be joined by fellow South African Heinrich Klaasen. Markram hit a quickfire 37 off 21 balls against PBKS, and will hope to play an even better knock this time around.

SRH also have a potent spin attack in Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande, fresh from his 4/15 against Punjab Kings, while the pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen, will give KKR a tough fight.

Tearaway pacer Umran Malik and the experienced T Natarajan will add more firepower to their pace bowling.

SRH Predicted XI vs KKR: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Wasington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

(With PTI Inputs)