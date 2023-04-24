Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going up against Delhi Capitals in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Aiden Markram-led side is currently at the second last position on the points table with only two victories out of the six matches. They will be coming to this clash after facing a seven-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings. With pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Marco Jansen are giving brilliant performances, there are chances that the management might bench T Natarajan for the match against DC.

SRH have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them.

Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost. With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.

On the other hand, the Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot.

However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

SRH's Predicted XI vs DC: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markhande, Umran Malik

