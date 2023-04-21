SunRisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings challenge in their IPL 2023 game at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. SRH would be expecting their batting unit to click and the onus would be on captain Aiden Markram to rise to the occasion. The other batters in the line-up need to step up if Hyderabad hope to upset CSK's applecart at Chepauk. Loss of wickets in the powerplay has set Sunrisers back and head coach Brian Lara said after the defeat to MI that someone in the middle-order needs to bat deep and finish off games.

The impressive Harry Brook will be the man to watch in the Hyderabad line-up and if he gets going he could prove a handful for the CSK bowlers. He had duly impressed with his maiden century in match against Kolkata Knight Riders but consistency has been his enemy so far in the ongoing season.

Local lad Washington Sundar, who plays for SRH, will be hoping to get a game and perform well in front at his home ground. He has been up and down while the bowling unit's inconsistency has hurt their chances.

In the pace department, SRH had dropped Umran Malik from the playing XI in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. The right-arm pacer has picked five wickets across four games at an economy of over 11 this season. He may have to warm the bench again.

SunRisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI vs Chennai Super Kings:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

(With PTI Inputs)