Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was involved in a rather hilarious incident with Gujarat Titans pacers Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, following the game against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. As GT beat LSG by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Shami regained the Purple Cap. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Mohit was supposed to hand the Purple Cap to Shami. However, before he could do so, Gavaskar got confused about who had the honour among the two in-form LSG pacers.

Gavaskar mistakenly congratulated Mohit instead of Shami.

"Many congratulations Mohit for holding the Purple Cap, you're getting it from Shami," Gavaskar said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Mohit was quick to correct the 72-year-old that the Purple Cap belonged to Shami, not him.

"Thanks a lot sir, but I'm giving it to Shami, I don't have the Purple Cap (laughs).

Sunil Gavaskar - many congratulations Mohit for holding the Purple Cap, you're getting it from Shami.



Mohit Sharma - thanks alot sir, but I'm giving it to Shami, I don't have the Purple Cap (laughs). pic.twitter.com/kYnPXOFAXR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2023

Hardik Pandya got the better of his big brother Krunal as GT thrashed LSG by 56 runs in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

In the first ever IPL match with two teams captained by brothers, Hardik and Krunal joked and hugged at the start but things turned serious when a destructive opening stand of 142 between Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94 not out) powered Gujarat to their highest ever IPL total of 227-2.

Lucknow put up a spirited reply with Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) leading the charge but they ended on 171-7 to allow Gujarat to consolidate their top spot in the 10-team table.

Mohit, who returned figures of 4-29, has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches so far.

Shami, on the other hand, leads the chart with 19 scalps in 11 outings.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)