Rajasthan Royals put a gigantic score of 214 runs on the board as they took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Royals rode on an emphatic partnership from 138-run partnership with Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), only to be denied a win because of a last-ball no-ball from pacer Sandeep Sharma. But, for the most part of the match, RR had their hopes up, and the situation also prompted a debate-stirring tweet from the franchise's social media, suggesting Skipper Sanju Samson is better than RRR (the movie).

The tweet didn't age well, with the Royals also issuing an apology at the end. But, the tweet also gave Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan's opponents for the day, an opportunity to post an epic reply on the Samson-RRR tweet.

Reacting to the Royals' post, the Sunrisers posted the picture of the umpire who had signalled a no-ball after Sandeep Sharma had gotten Abdul Samad caught on what was supposed to be the final delivery of the match.

The tweet from SRH has garnered over 30000 likes and over 4000 retweets.

This movie reached the world. So our apology should too…



PS: SSS & RRR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 7, 2023

The celebrations in RR camp were cut short as the no-ball siren went off in the stadium. Sandeep had to bowl the final delivery again, and this time, Samad dispatched it into the stands to seal a 4-wicket victory for his side.

The chase turned out to be the 'highest-ever' in SRH's history and also the highest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, RR skipper Sanju Samson did speak about Sandeep's costly mistake, saying it shouldn't have happened.

"To be honest life is never easy playing this format, especially this tournament. Each and every game we have to play our best standard of cricket. We will come back and try to do it again.

"it's a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don't think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, everyone was celebrating but I think that's the nature of this game, you can't step the line at that point of time," he said.