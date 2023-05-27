Shubman Gill played a knock for the ages as Gujarat Titans hammered Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to reach the final of the Indian Premier League for the second time in as many seasons. Gill led GT's charge with a 60-ball 129, smashing seven fours and 10 sixes to take his team to a mammoth total of 233/3 in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. Courtesy of his knock, the 23-year-old became the leading batsman this season with 851 runs, surpassing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (730), before he reached his IPL best and the top score of this season.

However, the highlight of Gill's knock came during the 15th over when he hit dashed out a six off Cameron Green's delivery.

On the fifth ball of the over, Gill negated Green's short ball by nonchalantly pulling him over towards the cow corner region.

"Oh glorious, my goodness," former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was heard as saying on-air.

Even MI captain Rohit Sharma was bemused by Gill's effort.

Gill made the most of a reprieve on 30 when Tim David dropped him off England fast bowler Chris Jordan.

He brought up his fifty in 32 balls and then exploded to smash sixes and reach his hundred in 49 balls, taking a bow amid a standing ovation.

He finally fell to Akash Madhwal and Sudharsan retired out before skipper Hardik Pandya, who made an unbeaten 13-ball 28, and Rashid Khan finished the innings on a high with 19 runs in the final over.

Mohit Sharma took five wickets for Gujarat, who won last year's crown in a fairytale debut season, after a valiant 61 by Suryakumar Yadav.

(With AFP Inputs)