Shubman Gill starred as Gujarat Titans defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday to confirm a playoff spot for themselves. With the win, GT made an entry into the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. The Hardik Pandya-led side was invited to bat first and Gill made sure Gujarat reached a good total. He scored his maiden IPL century (101 off 58) and guided the team to 188 for 9 in 20 overs despite SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning figures of 5 for 30. In reply, SRH were stopped at 154 for 9, thanks to four wickets each from Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.

After Gill's maiden IPL ton, a seven-year-old picture of his with Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. Uploading the the photo through his Instagram account back in January 2016, Gill had written: "With my idol #bcciawards #juniorcricketeroftheyear @virat.kohli good luck for Australia tour."

A Twitter user shared the picture on social media after Gill's maiden IPL ton on Monday and the fans were quick to react to it.

You are meant for greatness when your idol is Virat kohli

Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/bcBNAPBwWS — leisha (@katyxkohli17) May 15, 2023

The duo had posed for the picture during the BCCI awards in 2016. While Kohli had received the Polly Umrigar Award for cricketer of the year, Gill was named the best under-16 cricketer.

As the cricketing fraternity doffed its hat to Gill's maiden IPL century on Monday, even Kohli took to Instagram and posted an 'out of this world' story for Gill, summing up the impact the opening batter has had on him and the current generation of players.

"There's potential and then there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you," Kohli wrote in his Instagram story, backing the young batter to become a role model for the next generation.