Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to represent India, especially in T20Is. Jaiswal is enjoying a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and scored his maiden century in the tournament earlier this month. The 21-year-old is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the season, only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis (702) and Gujarat Titans' star opener Shubman Gill (576). Gavaskar suggested that Jaiswal is a technically sound batter and deserves a chance in the Indian team.

"If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he's a opener, you'd want him to play 15 overs. If he scores century by the time, your team total would easily cross 190-200 mark. That's why, the way Yashasvi has batted in this season, it has made me very happy. He's a technical batter as well," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"I think he's ready and should be given a chance. When a player is in form, and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed. Especially in international debut, there's always a doubt, 'Am I ready for international standard?' If your form isn't good at the time, your doubt increases. So, it's important to be in form at that time," he added.

So far, Jaiswal has scored 575 runs in 13 matches at a stunning strike rate of 166.18.

Several current and former cricketers, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, have backed his selection in the Indian team.