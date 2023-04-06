Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were on top of their game during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. While star batter Buttler won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the season, veteran leg-spinner Chahal bagged the Purple Cap which is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Chahal, who joined RR ahead of IPL 2022, developed a friendly bond with Buttler in a very short time. Recently, Buttler and his England teammate Joe Root, who is also part of RR for the ongoing season, were involved in a candid chat.

In a video shared by IPL's Twitter handle, Buttler revealed that Root worked in "Sheffield Circus" as a child. He also asked the former England captain to name a person who he would like to avoid at the franchise.

Root jokingly said that he would like to avoid Chahal, despite the fact the veteran spinner has taken good care of him since his arrival at the franchise.

Root, however, said that despite playing against Chahal a lot over the years, he never really got the chance to know him.

Root, too, had a question for Buttler as he asked the England captain to pick his best friend between him and Chahal.

Buttler came up with a gold response, saying: "Tough choice. When i'm in India, Yuzi can take of me. When i'm outside, you can be my best mate".

Root was bought by RR for his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL 2023 mini auction. Root, who is part of IPL for the first time, did not find a place in RR's playing XI for the first two games against SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.