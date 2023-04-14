Pacer Sandeep Sharma became a talk of the town after his last-over heroics saved a match for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Chasing 176, CSK needed 21 off the last over, when Sandeep bowled two brilliant yorkers to the veteran finisher MS Dhoni and defended five runs of the last ball as RR won the game by three runs. The pacer has been receiving a lot of praise from the entire country as his spell will be remembered for the ages to come. After the match ended in RR's favour, Sandeep's wife Tasha Sharma posted a video, where a very adorable fan was seen cheering for the pacer during the last over.

Taking to Instagram, Tanya posted a video on her story, showing their baby girl sitting on her lap, and watching the last over, where Sandeep defended 21 runs off the last over from MS Dhoni.

"When she sees her dad on TV. Daddy's girl," the caption of the video read.

Notably, Sandeep went unsold during the IPL auctions in December last year, but he joined RR camp as an injury replacement of Prasidh Krishna.

Coming to the match, Dhoni gave a glimpse of the good old days of thrilling finishes but unheralded Rajasthan Royals seamer Sandeep nailed a couple of perfect block-hole deliveries to earn a three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings in a close IPL encounter, at Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 176, Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls), veterans of many such tantalising finishes were on course as 21 was needed off the last over.

CSK's final score was 172 for 6 as Dhoni didn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have liked in his spiritual home with 30,000 plus spectators rooting for him.

(With PTI Inputs)