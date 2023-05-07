The Indian Premier League (IPL) is well-known for its dramatic finishes and it was just the case as Sunrisers Hyderabad cinched a last-ball thriller against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. With 5 runs to win from the final delivery of the match, Abdul Samad miscued his shot off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma and it looked like RR have won the match. However, the celebrations were cut short as the umpire signaled no-ball. Replays showed that Sandeep had overstepped and he had to bowl the final ball all over again. Samad was on strike once again and this time, he made no mistake as he slammed the ball directly over the bowler's head for a six and SRH completed the highest chase at the venue.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)