Arjun Tendulkar stole the show after he successfully defended 20 runs in the last over to secure a memorable win for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With SunRisers Hyderabad eight wickets down, Arjun conceded just five runs and picked the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the penultimate ball of the match. It was his first wicket in the tournament, after having went wicketless on his debut last week against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Arjun, who is the son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, ended the match with figures of 1//18 in 2.5 overs.

During Arjun's last over, Sachin looked rather tensed; but it all changed after the 23-year-old picked up his maiden IPL wicket.

As MI won the game by 14 runs, senior cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle put out a tweet, which sumed up Sachin's emotion as a father.

"I have seen @sachin_rt for so many years now but the look on his face after Arjun bowled the last over was so different and so beautiful," Bhogle tweeted.

Notably, Sachin and Arjun are the first father and son duo to have played in the IPL.

After the conclusion of the match, Arjun said he concentrated on his release and length.

"Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batter hit it to the longer side.

"I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best.

"I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it's a bonus, if it doesn't, so be it." When asked if he talks cricket with his father, he said "We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. "

