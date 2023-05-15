Prabhsimran Singh's magnificent maiden IPL hundred was well complemented by Harpreet Brar's four wicket haul as Punjab Kings on Saturday kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive 31-run win over Delhi Capitals, who were knocked out of contention in the process. Prabhsimran showed tremendous resolve to score 65-ball 103 to single-handedly power PBKS to 167 for 7. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Prabhsimran heroic effort took them to a really good total. PBKS eventually won the game by 31 runs and the right-handed opener was named the Player of the Match.

After Prabhsimran's maiden century on Saturday, an old video of former India player Sachin Tendulkar has resurfaced on social media in which the cricket legend praised the star batter.

"I haven't seen much of Prabhsimran's batting. Yesterday I watched it and I liked it. His backlift and bat swing is free flowing. When the ball was hitting his bat, the sound it created was quite good. I think he could be a dangerous batter in this tournament," Sachin said in the video that was shared by him during IPL 2020.

I really liked what I saw of @prabhsimran01 in @lionsdenkxip's previous game.



Here are my observations about him from that game.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7elqOWXjWz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 10, 2020

While Prabhsimran got limited opportunities till IPL 2022, the ongoing season has been a memorable one for him. In 12 matches in IPL 2023, the PBKS opener has scored 334 runs at an average of 27.83. His strike rate in the season is 153.92.

(With PTI Inputs)