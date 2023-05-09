Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had a good time meeting each other ahead of Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium. The contest will take place on Tuesday. On the eve of the game, RCB shared a video of Tendulkar and Kohli sharing a light-hearted moment on the ground. It is worth noting that Sachin is the mentor of MI, while Kohli plays for RCB in IPL. "Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today," RCB captioned the post.

RCB will hope that their troika of Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results.

Mahipal Lomror struck a quality 54 against Delhi Capitals but his knock was not enough as RCB suffered a shock defeat, which kept them at the fifth spot in the points table with five wins and as many defeats in 10 matches.

With 511 runs, Du Plessis is the only batter this season to have crossed the 500-run mark and RCB will hope that their skipper gets going with others in his tow to a big total if they bat first.

But it is yet to be seen if RCB have more in their batting shelf apart from the big three, who have done the heavy lifting so far in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik has failed with the bat this season and RCB also do not have a big hitter in their lower-middle order either.

The inclusion of Josh Hazlewood has provided a shot in the arm to RCB's bowling with Mohammed Siraj at the helm, having snaffled 15 wickets in 10 matches so far.

(With PTI Inputs)