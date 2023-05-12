Rajasthan Royals saw a sublime batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson as the duo stitched an unbeaten partnership of 121 runs in their team's 9-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. Jaiswal, who scored the fastest fifty in IPL history during the match, couldn't complete his second hundred of the season, remaining unbeaten in 98. But, skipper Samson did all hi could to give the young opening batter an opportunity to reach the triple-digit score.

Samson was facing the last ball of the 13th over, and saw Kolkata spinner Suyash Sharma dart a delivery on the leg side, in what seemed like a deliberate attempt to bowl a wide. The RR skipper blocked the delivery, preventing a wide, while not scoring a run either.

As Jaiswal, batting on 94, came on the strike for the first ball of the next over, Samson suggested hitting a six and completing his ton as Royals only needed 3 runs to win. The end result was only a four from the left-handed opening batter as he ended the match unbeaten on 98.

Seeing the moment, Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to recall a Virat Kohli - MS Dhoni moment where the latter had stopped a ball on the final delivery of an over in a bid to let Kohli score the winning runs.

The Kohli-Dhoni moment was from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa. After getting on the strike, Kohli smashed a four on the bowling of Dale Steyn to complete the run-chase for India.

Though Jaiswal couldn't reach the triple-digit score, he hit the winning runs for Rajasthan, thanks to Samson who couldn't finish the game on the last ball of the previous over.