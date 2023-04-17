RCB vs CSK Live Score: Openers going great for RCB!

RCB started their IPL stint with a win against Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets but lost two consecutive matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, RCB bounced back and won by 23 runs.





The biggest strength of RCB is Virat Kohli-Faf Du Plessis duo; both the openers are giving a great start to their team. Virat is the 5th highest run-scorer in the tournament, while Faf has bagged two half-centuries. Apart from these two, Glenn Maxwell can also give some feisty knocks.