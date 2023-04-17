Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings Face Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2023 | RCB vs CSK Live Score: Catch all the live updates of IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK, get live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match here
RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB will take on CSK© BCCI
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be up against each other in IPL 2023 as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday. Faf du Plessis-led RCB will be high on confidence after outplaying Delhi Capitals across all departments in their previous game. On the other hand, CSK would aim to forget their narrow three-run defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and get back on the winning track. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between RCB and CSK, straight from Bengaluru:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:17 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI -Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in their previous IPL 2023 game in Bengaluru. They play at the venue again, this time against Chennai Super Kings. Will the Faf du Plessis-led side tinker with the winning combination. Check out RCB's predicted playing XI HERE
- 16:46 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live Score: Openers going great for RCB!RCB started their IPL stint with a win against Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets but lost two consecutive matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, RCB bounced back and won by 23 runs.The biggest strength of RCB is Virat Kohli-Faf Du Plessis duo; both the openers are giving a great start to their team. Virat is the 5th highest run-scorer in the tournament, while Faf has bagged two half-centuries. Apart from these two, Glenn Maxwell can also give some feisty knocks.
- 16:15 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Two mega stars!The crowd at M Chinnaswammy Stadium is set to witness Monday's high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and four-time Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will also be a battle between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two of Indian cricket's biggest stars in modern era.
- 16:11 (IST)RCB vs CSK Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the mega clash between Faf du Plessis's RCB and MS Dhoni's CSK
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.