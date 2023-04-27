Rishabh Pant's road to recovery has been an inspiring one as the wicketkeeper-batter is giving his all to get back to form. Pant has been out of action due to the injuries he sustained in the car accident that he met with in December last year. He was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the IPL and in his absence, David Warner was appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals. Pant has been keeping his fans and the loved ones updated about his recovery and health with his posts on the social media.

Recently, Pant took to his Instagram and shared a story, where he can been seen at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicating that he has started his rehabilitation.

Pant posted a pic of his plastered leg, lying on a bed with an attended standing in front of him. "Top Man #NCA," the story caption read.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old cricketer witnessed the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Pant could be seen arriving at the venue in a car and then slowly walked towards the stand. Later, he was photographed watching the match from the stands.

In their opening match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, the DC team had hung their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit".

However, an IPL source told news agency PTI that it has been made clear from the BCCI's end that such a gesture seemed a "bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".

"It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than one expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learnt that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future," the IPL source said.

With PTI inputs