Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rinku Singh smashed 5 successive sixes on the final five deliveries of the ball against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal, winning the match in a historic manner for his franchise. While Rinku's heroics with the bat were truly exceptional, the spotlight also falls on Dayal who was in utter disbelief, having failed to prevent the batter from hitting 5 consecutive sixes. However, after the conclusion of the match, a chat between the two from a few days ago has emerged, and it is going viral on social media.

Before guiding the Knight Riders to a memorable victory over the Titans on Sunday, Rinku had played a key role in the team's triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. After the conclusion of that match, a sweet conversation took place between Rinku and Yash.

"Memorable victory. Special mention to all our wonderful fans for turning up in huge numbers and having our back," Rinku wrote in a post after the match

"Big player bhai (brother)," Yash said, reacting to Rinku's post.

In reply, Riku wrote: "bhai (brother)", with a heart emoticon.

On Sunday, Dayal was at the receiving end of Rinku's mayhem with the bat.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Speaking of Rinku's performance in the match, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said: "We had a little belief. Rinku did something like this last year, although we didn't win that match. When the second six was struck, we started believing more because Yash Dayal wasn't executing that well. As a captain, it's important to have the belief. But this is a 1 in a 100 chance for something like this to happen."

Rashid Khan, Gujarat's stand-in skipper for the match, spoke of the decision to hand the final over to Dayal.

"It was more about what he is most comfortable with, to trust his plans [on Yash Dayal's plans]. Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished. Keep it simple, hit the right area consistently and that's what T20 is all about. As a bowler I'm always trying to hit the right area. We got what we wanted. We wanted 190 and we got 200. As a bowling unit we got enough to defend, but sometimes in T20 even 250 does not look good. Take positives from this, it's still early in the competition and learn from it," he said.