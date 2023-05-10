The ongoing edition of IPL has produced many nail-biting thrillers, which made the season an enjoyable one. From Rinku Singh's five sixes carnage to Tim David's ruthless thrashing of Jason Holder, the fans got to witness some brilliant finishers of the cash-rich league. However, one middle-order batter, who utterly impressed everyone is Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. The 29-year-old cricketer has smashed 260 runs off 11 matches at a strike rate of 160.49. The blistering performance of Jitesh has made him a strong contendar for Team India.

The younger wicketkeeper-batter has been receiving a lot of praise from all over the world. Former Australia pacer Brett Lee also did not shy away from sharing his thoughts about Jitesh and even went on compare him to later cricketer Andrew Symonds.

"He has got a very good power game without trying to over-hit the ball. You got guys trying that come out and lose their shape, almost bludgeon the ball over the boundary. Jitesh Sharma doesn't do that, He actually plays proper cricket shots," Lee said on Jio Cinema ahead of PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders match on Monday.

“He reminds me of Andrew Symonds the way he bats. He used to come out and not just hit the ball super hard but in total control. That's a great asset to have," Lee added.

Notably, Lee was also a part of the Punjab Kings squad from 2008-2010.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a "finisher" with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

It was a complete 'RRR' show by KKR as skipper Nitish Rana's half-century and Andre Russell adding muscle to the chase of 180 enabled Rinku to finish off the game with a 10-ball-21 not out.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy once again brilliantly spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3/26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

(With PTI Inputs)