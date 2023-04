RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be going up against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB will be coming to this clash after registering a 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RR faced a defeat by 10 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. During the clash against PBKS, RCB were led by their star batter Virat Kohli as their regular skipper Faf du Plessis had picked up an injury and came only for batting as an impact player. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)

IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between RCB and RR, straight from Bengaluru: