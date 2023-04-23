Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs RR Live Score Updates, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Men Aim To Retain Top Spot In 'Royal' Clash
RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals would hope to retain No. 1 spot in the points table with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2023, RCB vs RR Live Updates: RR will be going up against RCB© BCCI
RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be going up against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB will be coming to this clash after registering a 24-run victory over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RR faced a defeat by 10 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. During the clash against PBKS, RCB were led by their star batter Virat Kohli as their regular skipper Faf du Plessis had picked up an injury and came only for batting as an impact player. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between RCB and RR, straight from Bengaluru:
- 13:45 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RR's Predicted XIHere's what we think Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI will look like against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read here.
- 13:44 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RCB's Predicted XIHere's what we think Royal Challengers Bangalore's Playing XI will look like against Rajasthan Royals. Read here.
- 13:36 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Hasaranga's good formRCB's spin department is spearheaded by Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, who looked impressive in his three outings so far.
- 13:36 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RCB's strong pace attackRCB's bowling attack is in the safe hands of Mohammed Siraj, who has been in sensational form, picking up 12 wickets from six games, including a four for 21 in their last match. Siraj is being ably supported by Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel, who have picked up eight wickets apiece from four and six games, respectively. But both these bowlers have been a tad expensive and they would look to address this concern in the coming matches.
- 13:35 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Inconsistent middle order of RCBGlenn Maxwell, too, has shown his hitting prowess in the tournament but has not been consistent enough. RCB would also be looking up to the likes of veteran Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomlor, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle-order.
- 13:34 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Lethal openers of RCBJust like RR, RCB too boast of one of IPL's most fearsome opening pairs in Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. The two are in form this season, handing RCB terrific starts.
- 13:33 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Impressive Ravichandran AshwinIn the spin department, Ravichandran Ashwin has impressed with his guile and tricks but Yuzvendra Chahal has been a tad expensive, and needs to lift his game.
- 13:32 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Strong pace attack of RRIn the experienced Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, RR have good opening bowlers and they will have their task cut out against Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.
- 13:32 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RR's weak middle-orderSkipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have scored runs but have not been consistent enough, and the team banks on them to close out games. To make matters worse, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag have failed to live up to the expectations.
- 13:31 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RR's strong opening pairIn Jaiswal and Buttler, RR probably have the most potent opening pair and the duo has been delivering for the side this season. But it is the performance of the middle-order which has become a worry for RR.
- 13:30 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RR faced 10-run defeat against LSGRR have plenty to ponder going by their performance in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants at home. Chasing a gettable 155, RR were off to a great start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) stitching 87 runs in 11.3 overs, before the middle-order crumbled to suffer a 10-run defeat.
- 13:29 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: Table toppers RRRR are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.
- 13:28 (IST)RCB vs RR Live score: RR's middle-order need to step upTable-toppers Rajasthan Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- 13:25 (IST)RCB vs RR Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
