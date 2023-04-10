RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB Hope To Return To Winning Ways Against LSG
RCB vs LSG Live Score: Get Live Score of IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG 15th Match, and Updates for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Today's IPL Match.
RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 match on Monday, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Faf du Plessis-led team will be coming to this clash after facing a hefty 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. On the other hand, LSG registered a thumping five-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. It will be interesting to see which side will end on the winning side at the end of the day. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates between RCB and LSG, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:
- 16:34 (IST)RCB vs LSG Live: Here's Faf du Plessis about the clash
From leading a side full of experienced players, connecting with people and being grateful to the incredible support of #RCB fans— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2023
In conversation with @RCBTweets' skipper @faf1307 ahead of the side's home clash against #LSG - By @RajalArora #TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/RRAqJkTVxt
RCB vs LSG Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.