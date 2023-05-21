RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore play their last league match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers GT. Rain threat is looming around the game and that might spoil the party for RCB as GT have already qualified for the playoffs. Currently placed at fourth position, RCB also have a better net run rate (NRR) of 0.180 than Mumbai Indians (-0.128), who take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's first game, and Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between RCB and GT, straight from Bengaluru: