RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain Stops In Bengaluru But Threat Continues To Loom Ahead Of RCB vs GT Match
RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore play their last league match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans tonight.© BCCI
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore play their last league match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. RCB would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs, when they face table-toppers GT. Rain threat is looming around the game and that might spoil the party for RCB as GT have already qualified for the playoffs. Currently placed at fourth position, RCB also have a better net run rate (NRR) of 0.180 than Mumbai Indians (-0.128), who take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's first game, and Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between RCB and GT, straight from Bengaluru:
- 17:19 (IST)RCB vs GT Live: Rain stopped in ChinnaswamyJust in case you don't know, Bengaluru -- the venue for the game -- received a lot rainfall today, but currently it has stopped raining. The sky is not as clear as a cricket fan would want it to be, but the condition has improved for sure.
Ground staff has started the work in Chinnaswamy.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023
Rain has stopped. pic.twitter.com/rmGOINy2nz
- 17:02 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of final league match of IPL 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Stay connected for all the live updates.
