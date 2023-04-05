RCB Player Heard Saying "Helmet Pe Maar" After Rohit Sharma Changes Strike. Fans Wonder If It's Virat Kohli
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had a disastrous outing as he was dismissed after scoring a solitary run in 10 balls
Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis slammed match-winning half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game last Sunday. Chasing a target of 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) put up an opening stand of 148 as RCB crossed the finishing line with 22 balls to spare in front of a raucous M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The pair bossed the chase from the start with some assured strokemaking and regular boundaries to open RCB's IPL campaign with a win.
After being put into bat first, Mumbai Indians looked clueless with the bat and were reduced to 48/4 inside the first nine overs.
MI skipper Rohit had a disastrous outing as he was dismissed after scoring a solitary run in 10 balls.
Rohit took a single off the very first ball before eventually before finally edging to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik off Akash Deep's delivery.
However, a video involving Rohit has now emerged, which has created a lot of buzz on social media.
After Rohit flicked Mohammed Siraj's delivery for a single towards fine leg, the stump mic caught someone telling the bowler to hit the batter on the helmet.
"Maar, helmet pe maar iske," a player was heard as saying.
While some feel it's Kohli, others refuted to the claim. Secondly, it was not clear as to whom the player was asking the bowler to target -- Rohit or Ishan Kishan.
April 5, 2023
Here's how Twitter reacted:
Kohli said— M (@AngryPakistan) April 4, 2023
MAAR HELMET PE MAAR ISKE
When Rohit Sharma was batting
https://t.co/1uY4djiszN
someone saying maar helmet pe maar iske— Dy tweets (@Tweets_dy_) April 2, 2023
Virat Kohli to Mohammad Siraj (in a funny way) when Ishan got onto strike— Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) April 2, 2023
"Maar, helmet pe maar iske"
"Helmet pe maar iske"— Jatin.Vats (@jatinxvats) April 2, 2023
Did vk said this for Ro?
Single leke non striker pe he rohit, ishan ko bola vo— Harshal (@Harshal54p) April 4, 2023
Siraj led an inspired bowling attack with figures of 1-21 to keep down five-time winners Mumbai to 171-7 despite an unbeaten 84 by uncapped Indian batter Tilak Varma.
"Some of the shots he played today, he showed a lot of courage," said Rohit while praising Varma.
While RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Thursday, MI will renew their rivalry with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
(With AFP Inputs)