Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have their sight on a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, after having reached the final of the ongoing edition. On Tuesday, the MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to book their place in Sunday's final. While CSK has been one of the most well-gelled sides in IPL 2023, there have been rumours that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is not happy at the franchise.

In a video posted on Twitter, Jadeja was seen having a chat with a CSK top official, identified by several Twitter user as CEO Kasi Viswanathan, after the match. The video has gone viral on social media and the fans are wondering whether everything is well and good between Jadeja and CSK.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

He is not looking happy. — Sarvesh Tiwari (@Sarvesh90358733) May 23, 2023

Hope jaddu's post and this talk aren't connected but seems like it. — Bharat Solanki (@TedBharat) May 23, 2023

Jaddu is one of the pillars of CSK. He should be respected & encouraged. — Raja (@Rajasek76200206) May 24, 2023

But this talk indicates this — Rockstar Ravi jadeja (@Ravijadeja08) May 23, 2023

Kasi Viswanathan CSK CEO and ravindra jadeja....



kya sab kuch thik hai? pic.twitter.com/xHpemR5Zp2 — Aman Yadav (News24) (@Amanyadav7629) May 24, 2023

Jadeja starred with an all-round performance as CSK defeated GT by 15 runs on Tuesday to enter the IPL final.

The four-time champions posted 172-7, a total their bowlers defended as they bowled out Gujarat for 157 in a play-off believed to be the last home match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the 41-year-old Dhoni.

The left-handed Jadeja returned figures of 2-18 with his spin bowling following his 22 runs, which boosted the Chennai total after Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 on an awkward pitch for batting.

Fireworks lit up the sky as CSK made their 10th IPL final.

(With AFP Inputs)