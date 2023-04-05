The memories of Ravichandran Ashwin running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end were revisited once again during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday. On the fourth ball of the seventh over by Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan backed up too far at the non-striker's end as the India spin great stopped midway and stared at the PBKS opener. There was a smile on both their faces. As the incident happened, the camera panned towards Jos Buttler. During the 2019 IPL, Ashwin, then playing for PBKS, had ran out RR's Buttler and the incident created lot of controversy.

Watch: Ashwin Stops Midway, Stares As Dhawan Backs Up Too Far; Camera Pans On Buttler

Ash warning Gabbar and Jos going "I've seen this movie before" in his head - it's all happening at Barsapara



Stream #RRvPBKS LIVE & FREE NOW with #IPLonJioCinema - across all telecom operators #TATAIPL #IPL2023 | @ashwinravi99 @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/M5dChwgARd — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 5, 2023



Punjab Kings had a great start in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday. Prabhsimran Singh scored a 34-ball 60 while Shikhar Dhwan scored a half-century as well.

TaliRajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Punjab Kings started off their IPL campaign with a seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Rajasthan Royals started their run with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are heading to the game with no changes to their playing eleven.

RR skipper Sanju said at the toss, "We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let us go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

