MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are sitting pretty in the IPL 2023 points table at the second spot with 13 points in 11 games. While they have lost two out of their last four games while one was washed out, Dhoni's team are still a notch above the rest with most teams on 10 points having played the same number or one less game than CSK. The buzz has been going around that this might be the 41-year-old Dhoni's last IPL, though he is yet to officially confirm the same.

With the chances of CSK looking bright to make the playoffs, former India coach Ravi Shastri analysed the reasons behind the four-time champions looking so dangerous and the 'Dhoni factor'.

"He's (Dhoni) a master at creating combination. It's intuitive. it's understanding. Probably persisting with a guy who might not be good in 2022, but having the foresight to believe that he'll be very good in 2023, giving him the confidence in 2022 to go through the grind. Thinking ahead. He would have done that with few players. I won't be surprised. I am not in the mix there. I won't know," Ravi Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.

"But definitely he thinks in that fashion. When you look at this side now, who looks almost certain to make it to the playoffs and looks extremely dangerous when it comes to the playoffs, two games in Chennai, it's a team that can go the distance. Because it's already settled. If there is any tinkering, it will be because of injury. Otherwise, they've got it right."

While his team is going great in the IPL 2023, Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has revealed what the 'Thala' told him on the subject of retirement. Speaking on JioCinema, as quoted by Indian Express, Raina revealed what the veteran wicket-keeper batter told him in their recent meeting during the ongoing IPL season. "Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga(After winning the trophy, I will play for one more year)."