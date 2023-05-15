Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. "As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser," read an IPL media advisory.

KKR won the game by six wickets to remain in hunt for a play-off berth. CSK are second in the standings and are expected to finish in the top-four.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh slammed fifties apiece en route to a 99-run match-winning stand to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match at Chepauk on Sunday.

Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR's chase of 145 runs after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over.

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

Advertisement

KKR's cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each.

The defeat also puts on hold CSK's chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)