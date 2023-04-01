Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders eye winning starts when the two sides off face off in first of Saturday's double-header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. PBKS and KKR finished sixth and seventh, respectively, last season and would look to qualify for the playoffs atleast this time around. While veteran Shikhar Dhawan will be at the helm of Punjab, domestic star Nitish Rana has replaced injured Shreyas Iyer as KKR captain. On paper, though, PBKS looks a tad more stronger than KKR. But Englishman Jonny Bairstow's absence will certainly leave a big void in Punjab's team composition.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 1.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)