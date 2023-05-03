Fresh from their win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS) now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2023 match in Mohali. With five wins in nine games, PBKS occupy the sixth spot in the points table, and look to register back-to-back wins only for the second time this season. PBKS have struggled at the top of the game, barring the game against CSK. In the reverse fixture last month, PBKS defeated Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's what we think could be PBKS' playing XI vs MI:

Shikhar Dhawan's return was a boost for PBKS, while young opener Prabhsimran Singh also continues to impress. Dhawan and Prabhsimran laid a strong foundation against CSK, and PBKS would once again rely on the pair.

In the middle-order, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have all chipped in with crucial knocks, and Dhawan would hope that the batting unit can click once again.

Sikandar Raza has been revelation for PBKS this season with his match-winning peformances with both bat and ball.

Nathan Ellis is likely to spearhead the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh. Ellis is likely to replace Kagiso Rabada, who has not been in the best of forms so far.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's spell in the middle overs would also be crucial on a Wankhede track, which is usually flat and bouncy.

PBKS' Predicted XI against MI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(With PTI Inputs)