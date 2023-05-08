Punjab Kings will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2023 match on Monday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. PBKS are currently standing at the seventh place on the points table with a total of five wins out of ten matches. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a big defeat by six wickets in a high-scoring match. In that clash, PBKS benched the Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada and went ahead with Nathan Ellis. However, it will be interesting to see whether Rabada gets his place in the Playing XI or not.

Boasting a sound bowling attack in with Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings failed to defend 214/3 as MI cantered home with seven balls to spare.

Ellis gave away 2/34 with just four dot balls, while Arshdeep went for 1/66 from his 3.5 overs with four dot balls. Curran (0/41) leaked the most runs, as KKR must find a similar approach against the trio.

As for batting, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and the latest keeper-batter sensation Jitesh Sharma have been their backbone as KKR bowling attack would look to restrict the trio.

PBKS' Predicted XI against KKR: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

