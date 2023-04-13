Punjab Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match of IPL 2023 on Thursday in Mohali. After having two back-to-back victories in their campaign, Punjab Kings got brutally thrashed by SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their previous IPL 2023 match. Asked to bat first, PBKS batters failed to perform as they were reduced to 88/9 in 15 overs. The only saving grace for the team was their skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who stood like a one-man army right from the beginning and took their total to 143/9 in 20 overs and remained unbeaten at 99 off 66 balls. Later, SRH comfortably chased down the target in just 17.1 overs.

PBKS were missing the services of their star England batter Liam Livingstone, who was awaiting his board's clearance regarding his injury. As he has now joined the team's practice session after getting the clearance, he is expected to play his first game of the season against Gujarat Titans.

GT, currently fourth on the table with four points from three games, still have a great chance to top the chart, but for that they will have to collectively come together against PBKS, who are fast emerging as one of the most difficult sides to surmount.

Going by their current form, PBKS' eight-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad could just be an aberration, given the form of their captain Shikhar Dhawan and young left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Dhawan's innings in Hyderabad on April 9 was a testament to the stalwarts' resilience and his ability to stay composed as wickets fell like ninepins at the other end.

Here's what we think can be PBKS' Playing XI:

PBKS' Predicted XI against GT: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

(With PTI Inputs)