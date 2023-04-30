Punjab Kings will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a big 56-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. PBKS conceded 257 runs against LSG in Mohali, which is the second highest total in the history of the tournament. Skipper Dhawan came back to lead the side after sitting out for a few matches due to injury. As Chepauk is considered a spin-friendly pitch, the team is likely to include all-rounder Harpeet Brar, who was benched against LSG.

Punjab Kings have struggled for consistency and the return of skipper Dhawan did not help the team's cause on Friday.

Up against a daunting target, the PBKS batters scored at a decent pace and did their best to reach 200 but couldn't take the side over the line. They will have their task cut out against the spin-heavy CSK.

The top-order comprising Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide needs to get going while Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own and get a big score. Sam Curran led the way against Mumbai Indians and his contribution with both bat and ball holds the key for the team.

Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, who were taken to the cleaners by LSG batters, will have to regroup quickly. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's spell in the middle overs would also be crucial on a Chennai track which is usually slow and low.

PBKS' Predicted XI against CSK:Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

(With PTI Inputs)