PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) look to make it back-to-back wins when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. PBKS edged out Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outings, thanks to Sikandar Raza's half-century. RCB, on the other hand, narrowly lost out to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The focus will be on RCB's bowling once again, which has underfire so far in the tournament. Barring Mohammed Siraj, no other RCB bowler has managed to have a positive impact. However, star pacer Josh Hazlewood was seen bowling in the nets, which will certainly boost the morale of the players in the camp. For PBKS, on the other hand, Liam Livingstone joined the team on the eve of the match. However, it will be interesting to see whether he will get straight into the XI or not. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

