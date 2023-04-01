PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Captain Nitish Rana Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs PBKS
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2023 on Saturday at the PCA Stadium Mohali
IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR, Live: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2023 on Saturday at the PCA Stadium Mohali. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS finished sixth previous season and will look for a better start in this season. On the other hand, KKR will be led by Nitish Rana in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and have the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Umesh Yadav among others in their squad. In the tournament opener, defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from PCA Stadium, Mohali:
- 15:08 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: Here's what Shikhar Dhawan said at the tossWe would have fielded first. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are - Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don't remember the fourth name
- 15:07 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: Here's what Nitish Rana said at the tossWe will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right. Russell, Narine, Gurbaz and Southee are our overseas players.
- 15:02 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: KKR win toss, opt to bowlKolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana wins toss and opts to bowl against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match.
- 14:56 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: Here's the pitch reportAverage first innings score in afternoon matches here is 159, nine runs less than evening matches. Also, 80 percent matches have been won by teams chasing. A lot of that has to do with the moisture in the surface. However, this pitch is light brown in colour which tells me there's not a lot of moisture. It's also very hard, so it might be more even for teams batting first and chasing. There's a good covering of grass, looks quite even. Dimensions of the ground are unique. If you go to the eastern side, it's the larger of the two boundaries - 72 meters in distance, and also against the wind. That's not where you want to hit. Down the ground is 77 meters. Spinners would want to capitalise on that
- 14:55 (IST)PBKS vs KKR Live: New captains for both teamsPunjab Kings will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while KKR will be led by Nitish Rana, in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.
