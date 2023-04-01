PBKS vs KKR Live: Here's the pitch report

Average first innings score in afternoon matches here is 159, nine runs less than evening matches. Also, 80 percent matches have been won by teams chasing. A lot of that has to do with the moisture in the surface. However, this pitch is light brown in colour which tells me there's not a lot of moisture. It's also very hard, so it might be more even for teams batting first and chasing. There's a good covering of grass, looks quite even. Dimensions of the ground are unique. If you go to the eastern side, it's the larger of the two boundaries - 72 meters in distance, and also against the wind. That's not where you want to hit. Down the ground is 77 meters. Spinners would want to capitalise on that