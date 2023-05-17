Story ProgressBack to home
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score: Playoff Aspirants PBKS Take On Eliminated DC In Dharamsala
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: While PBKS continue to fight for a spot in the top four, DC were eliminated from the tournament following their loss in the previous match.
PBKS vs DC Live Updates: DC were eliminated from IPL 2023 after their loss to PBKS last week.© BCCI/IPL
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to keep their playoffs dream alive as they take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2023 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While PBKS continue to fight for a spot in the top four as wins in their last two games will take them to 14 points, DC were eliminated from the tournament following their loss against the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in their last game. However, PBKS will have to depend on other results as well. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 64th Match Between PBKS vs DC, straight from Dharamsala
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.