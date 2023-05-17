PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to keep their playoffs dream alive as they take on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2023 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. While PBKS continue to fight for a spot in the top four as wins in their last two games will take them to 14 points, DC were eliminated from the tournament following their loss against the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in their last game. However, PBKS will have to depend on other results as well. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

