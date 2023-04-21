With Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar, Mumbai Indians (MI) have two exciting prospects at their disposal. On Tuesday, MI defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 14 runs, with Tilak and Arjun playing their part in the success. While Tilak (37 off 17 balls) played a wonderful cameo to lead Mumbai Indians' charge in the middle over, Arjun bowled a brilliant last over to defend 20 runs, while also taking his first IPL wicket in the process. Ahead of their next game against Punjab Kings, Tilak and Arjun indulged in an interesting conversation during their travel time.

In a video shared by MI on Twitter, Tilak labelled Arjun as the yorker king of the team and asked the 23-year-old about his experience of handling the pressure of bowling the final over.

"You're the yorker king in our team, so how was the pressure in the last over while they were chasing 20 runs," asked Tilak.

Replying to the same, Arjun said: "Not much pressure because obviously 20 runs we should defend. I had practised so much and I was confident."

After two overs at the start, MI captain Rohit Sharma gave Arjun the ball in the last over with SRH needing 20 runs to win.

Arjun delivered a couple of yorkers and also took the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ad his team won the match by 14 runs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rohit lauded Arjun for his performance against SRH, saying the medium pacer has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling.

"It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death."