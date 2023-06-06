Kolkata Knight Riders batter recently grabbed a lot of attention after he uploaded a picture from his Maldives vacation on his Instagram, where he was seen flaunting his six-pack abs. Rinku, who had a blistering outing with the bat in IPL 2023, made the fans go crazy with his never seen before avatar. The 25-year-old batter's stunning post went viral on the social media platform in no time and now after few days, it is back in the limelight but for a completely different reason.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku had shared a series of pictures where he was seen flaunting his six-pack abs while being half-immersed in a stunning blue ocean. "Caution: Addictive content ahead," the caption of the post read.

Now, Rinku's former KKR teammate and young India opener Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel has commented on the pic. "Oo heroo," she wrote. Notably, Shahneel is a close friend of KKR skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku.

Recently, Shahneel was in the news after a section of fans targetted her and Shubman for Royal Challengers Bangalore's exit from the IPL 2023. Many RCB and Virat Kohli fans wrote hurtful comments on her Instagram post after Gill smashed a century against RCB, which led to their elimination from the league stage.

Talking about Rinku, he smashed four half-centuries and took his side across the line on numerous occasions. However, KKR failed to make it to the Playoffs as they could get only six victories out of 14 matches and finished in the seventh spot on the points table.

The biggest highlight of the season was when Rinku smashed five back-to-back sixes of Yash Dayal's delivery and took KKR across the line in a last-ball thriller against Gujarat Titans.