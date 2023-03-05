Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers is regarded as one of the finest players in the world. Apart from numerous records in international cricket, de Villiers has create a separate fan base in the Indian Premier League. Popularly known as Mr 360, the Proteas batter took his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore to new heights, with his powerful hitting. De Villiers started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 but then moved to RCB in 2011. He then went on to smash 4522 runs at a strike rate of 158.33 and became the second highest run-scorer for Bangalore. He even contributed with two centuries and 37 half-centuries before calling it quit in 2021.

However, former India batter and two-time IPL champion Gautam Gambhir expressed his opinion on the Proteas great and stated that in his decade long career with RCB, de Villiers has only managed to achieve personal records.

"If AB de Villiers plays in a small ground like Chinnaswamy Stadium for 8-10 years, any player might have the same strike rate or ability. So Suresh Raina 4 IPL titles, unfortunately, de Villiers only personal records," Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gambir's remarks did not go well with RCB fans as they took to Twitter and slammed the former India batter.

30 is the highest avg that @GautamGambhir ever had in any stadium, that's his standard. Back then he doesn't know how to bat, Now he doesn't know how to talk.



He is politician now, Politicians job is to always say bad about oppositions, that's what he is doing. — Kamarthapu Nikhil (@KamarthapuNikil) March 5, 2023

At Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL:



Gambhir - 11 inn (all as opener), 30.2 average, 126.4 SR



AB de Villiers - 61 inn (34 at number 4 or below), 43.56 average, 161.2 SR



Funny how Gambhir himself couldnt score as many runs in Chinnaswamy from an easier batting posn — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@TrollPakistanii) March 4, 2023

Gautam Gambhir averages 30.2 with a SR of 126.4 in 11 innings at the Chinnaswamy. Just 2 fifties and a highest score of 64. Even if the stadium boundaries are smaller. It's clearly not the easiest pitch ever to bat on. He definitely doesn't have the best of records there. — Ojas Naidu (@Cricky_Nerd) March 5, 2023

Gambhir started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders as a skipper in 2011. After that, he guided the Kolkata-based franchise to two titles in 2012 and 2014, after defeating Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in the finals respectively. The former India opener has scored 4218 runs in 154 IPL matches with 36 half-centuries to his name.

Talking about IPL, the 16th edition of the cash-rich league will kick-start from March 31 with the first match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

