Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag came up with an extra special praise for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after his lightning quick stumping to dismiss Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Monday. Gill missed a straight delivery from Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni completed the dismissal with a reaction time of around 0.1 seconds. "Wow ! One can change bank notes from bank but behind the wickets one cannot change MS Dhoni ! Nahi badal sakte .. As fast as ever MS Dhoni," he tweeted.

Under the stewardship of the iconic Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the IPL with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown.

Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy.

B Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball, in what could turn out to be Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK and even as the players in the yellow jersey run onto the field, Dhoni remained in the dugout, his eyes closed.

Neither the juggernaut of the Gujarat Titans nor bad weather for two days could stop Dhoni's men from drawing level with their arch rivals Mumbai Indians, in terms of most IPL trophy wins.

(With PTI inputs)