Among the finest batters in their generation, Virat Kohli and David Warner have made their bats do the talking in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, despite being among the top-scoring batters this season, the two find themselves in the line of fire over their strike rates. Both Kohli and Warner have been courting criticism over their poor scoring rates in the 16th edition of the league. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden gave his verdict on the 'strike-rate debate' that has had the cricketing fraternity and fans divided.

The metrics of a players' performance have changed a lot while shifting from Test or ODI cricket to T20Is. While some believe that strike rates are more important in the shortest format of the game, others are of the opinion that averages and half-centuries still hold the key. Hayden also share his piece of mind on the conundrum.

"It's a real conundrum as to how former cricketers and commentators like myself try and work out what's the metric that really counts. Ishan Kishan, for example, could be criticised for not going on and scoring a big score, but inside the powerplay, his strike rate is about 175. So, he's doing his job. Because, when you look at the Mumbai Indians lineup, you've got, Tilak Varma who is coming in and smashing the ball," Hayden said.

When asked about the strike rates of Warner and Kohli, Hayden gave a diplomatic answer but admitted that scoring rates do need to be looked at.

"Both David Warner had Delhi Capitals have had a struggling start to the new season. A lot of wickets have been tumbling around him. The Delhi Capitals side has not been together with the bat.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"Virat Kohli is an interesting scenario. He is performing really nicely in this IPL. He has got a wingman in Faf du Plessis who is really striking the ball beautifully. When you look at RCB and the way they have gone about their business in the top 6, the opening partnership has been central to their runs. Hard to criticise that but the strike-rate is still something that needs to be looked at," he said.