Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is the wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India star batter Virat Kohli, shared an unseen photo with his husband and Faf du Plessis. In the picture, Anushka gave a serious expression, while Kohli made a hilarious pose. RCB captain Faf, who was standing behind the couple, also made a funky pose for the picture. Anushka also had a funky name for the trio as she wrote "Team Green" on the her Instagram story.

Faf also reposted the photo on his Instagram story and wrote: "Haha what are we called" and tagged Anushka.

Anushka responded by saying: "Band name - fresh lime soda"

Kohli and Faf's franchise, RCB, also shared the photo with a caption: "The coolest band in the IPL: Fresh Lime Soda".

While Anushka and Faf were sharing a funny banter on Instagram, fans on Twitter were quick to spot Team India head coach Rahul Dravid in the background as the photo went viral on social media.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Be careful of the wall. — Naveen (@_naveenish) April 25, 2023

Legend in the background. — N$ (@nav1n0x) April 25, 2023

I can see Rahul Dravid in the background — Kushal kalagond (@kushal_kalagond) April 25, 2023

Did anyone notice rahul dravid in the back? — akash Lal (@thebeardguy17) April 25, 2023

I'm Rahul Dravid in this photo. — Tejesh R. Salian (@tejrsalian) April 25, 2023

RCB are back on track in IPL 2023 after registering back-to-back wins. With wins over Punjab Kings in Mohali and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, RCB have moved into the top half of the points table.

On Wednesday, RCB host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A win would take them upto third spot in the points table with 10 points.

Faf is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, having scored 404 runs in seven matches.