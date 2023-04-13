India star batter Virat Kohli and explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell share a friendly bond on and off the field. Maxwell joined Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2021, and the two have shared some excellent partnerships on the field for their franchise. In a recent interaction, Maxwell revealed he was once compared to Kohli, which according to him is one of the biggest compliments he has ever received. The video was shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle.

"I got compared to Virat Kohli once, that was a serious compliment. It was completely unnecessary and definitely not even true but I had a couple of good knocks and got compared to Virat that was quite nice," Maxwell recalled.

Behind the Scenes with Glenn Maxwell



From being compared to Virat Kohli, to being a couch potato, here's a sneak peek into @GMaxi_32's personal life, on @HombaleFilms brings to you Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #RCB #IPL202 pic.twitter.com/kr3TqopcZt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2023

During the same interaction, Maxwell also revealed about his craziest fan interaction.

"Anytime you are going through an airport in India it's pretty crazy. Yesterday, in the car there were people chasing me and Faf (Faf du Plessis) down the road and banging on the windows, that was interesting " he added.

RCB's big three -- Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell -- all scored half-centuires during the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

However, Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of the IPL season in 15 balls as LSG pulled off a stunning chase of 213.

Pooran smashed 62 off 19 balls, while Marcus Stoinis clobbered a 30-ball 65 Lucknow crept over the line to win by one wicket in a dramatic final over.

RCB will now take on Delhi Capitals in their next game on Saturday, April 15.