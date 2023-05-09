The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday was a thriller to the core. With SRH needing five runs in one ball to overhaul a 215-run target, RR pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball with Abdul Samad on strike. Then on the last legal delivery, Samad hit a six to take SRH over the line. Needless to say, that it was a tough night for Sandeep. However, former India spinner Murali Kartik pointed out that it was not only the bowler who had crossed the marked line. At the non-striker's end was SRH's Marco Jansen, could also be clearly seen crossing the line as Sandeep was bowling.

"Yes the bowler is not supposed to transgress the line&gets penalised... But what about nonstrikers who constantly wander off whether under pressure or otherwise.. something has to be a deterrent, penalty runs,dot ball something otherwise this will continue....unfair..#mytwocents," he wrote on Twitter.

In the latest ICC law, a non-striker, who is backing up too far, can be run out by the bowler.

Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.

In response, Abhishek Sharma (55), Rahul Tripathi (47) kept them in the hunt before Yuzvendra Chahal (4/29) snapped four wickets to almost derail their chase.

A cameo from Glenn Phillips (25) reignited the chase as Abdul Samad's (17 not out off 7 balls) knocked off the winning runs with a six in the last ball following a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)