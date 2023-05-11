Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being a star-studded squad, have been quite inconsistent in the IPL 2023. The Faf du Plessis-led side is currently at the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 games. More importantly, they have lost three of their last four games. As the IPL 2023 reached its business ends, RCB not only need to win their remaining matches but also hope that the teams' results which are above them go in their favour. While analysing RCB's show so far, former India opener Aakash Chopra mentioned a couple of interesting points after RCB's latest loss against Mumbai Indians.

"While RCB's over-reliance on KGF hasn't reduced much, their bowling (which was their strength this season) has gone off the boil a bit. At the wrong time in the season. On the contrary, MI has found some momentum courtesy their superior batting (bowling continues to be a worry)" Aakash Chopra tweeted.

By KGF, Chopra meant (Virat) Kohli, Glenn (Maxwell) and Faf (du Plessis). The three have been RCB's batting mainstays with tallies of 420, 576 and 330 respectively.

"Virat Kohli has scored 7000 runs for RCB. Then there's not a single Indian batter with 1000 runs. In 16 years. A case of not investing enough in Indian batters except Kohli? Remember…half their games are at The Chinnaswamy… #TataIPL," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis completed 1000 runs for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Faf reached this milestone by playing a brilliant knock of 65 off 41 balls (five fours and three sixes) in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Faf joined RCB in 2022 as a captain, he has played 27 IPL matches and scored 1044 runs at an average of 41.76 and a strike rate of 142.62. He has scored nine half-centuries for the side, with best score of 96.

In the ongoing season of IPL, the RCB skipper is currently the 'Orange cap' holder with 576 runs in 11 matches. He is scoring runs at an average of 57.60 and a strike rate of 157.81. He has bagged six fifties so far.

