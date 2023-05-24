The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings played a perfect team game to defeat the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and become the first team to enter the IPL 2023 final. It was an emotional moment for CSK fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as their team played its last home match of the season. The final will be played in Ahmedabad. With each passing game, the speculations are on the rise on whether this is MS Dhoni's last IPL or not. The 41-year-old is still going strong but reports and several former Indian players have said that Dhoni might not be playing anymore.

The craze was visible after the game ended as their loud cheer forced IPL commentator Harsha Bhogle and MS Dhoni to take a pause before continuing. In every fan's mind, there was only one question: whether this was Dhoni's last match at Chepauk or not?

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had a noble suggestion. He wrote in a tweet: "With impact player rule hopefully this isn't Dhoni's last inning at the Chepauk…"

With impact player rule hopefully this isn't Dhoni's last inning at the Chepauk... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 23, 2023

Chennai Super Kings tamed a tenacious Gujarat Giants by 15 runs on a sticky surface to enter their 10th IPL final here on Tuesday and extend their remarkable consistency in the tournament. CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch in Qualifier 1 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as Gujarat Titans had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end but it was not enough for the Titans.

However, the defending champions will get another shot to make a second successive final in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

With PTI inputs