Truly one of the finest finishers in the T20 game at present, Rinku Singh produced another masterclass for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday. Though Rinku's unbeaten 67-run knock wasn't enough to take the team past Lucknow Super Giants' score of 176 runs, he earned plenty of respect from opponents and fans for another breathtaking knock. After the end of the match, Rinku also spoke about his Indian national cricket team ambitions. But, the focus for the uncapped star remains training and doing things that are in his hand, and not selection, which he has no control over.

"It feels good to have a season like this. I'm not thinking too much about the Indian team selection. Now when I head home, I will go back to my routine practice, gym. I will just keep doing my work," said Rinku at the post-match press conference.

Rinku had produced a few fine cameos with the bat for KKR last season but he truly stepped up his game in this campaign. It was especially after his 5 sixes against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal that Rinku became a household name. His family, understandably, is very happy with all the love the KKR star is getting.

"My family is very happy. People used to know me before. The last few knocks I played, people started to know about me. But ever since I hit those five sixes in the game against GT, I've started to get a lot more respect and many more have started to recognize me. So it feels good," said Rinku.

Seeing Rinku perform the way he has this season, many former cricketers feel that the Indian cap is right on the cusp for the talented cricketer.